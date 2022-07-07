Congress leader Raj Babbar sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting polling officer in 1996

File photo

Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in jail, along with a fine, by an MP/MLA court in Lucknow in relation to a case filed against him in 1996. As per reports, Babbar has been sent to prison for assaulting a polling officer.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on the actor turned politician. The former MP was present in court when the sentence was announced.

The Congress leader has been found guilty of interfering in government duties and physical assault. Babbar was found guilty of roughing up a government officer during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Babbar was then in the Samajwadi Party and was contesting the elections from Lucknow.

The incident had taken place on May 2, 1996. The complaint against Babbar was lodged by a polling officer over two decades ago at the Wazirganj police station in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, the election officer assaulted by Raj Babbar was named Shri Krishna Singh Rana.

The Special Court on Thursday convicted the Bollywood actor on the charges of obstruction of government work and assault. He was accused of interfering with government duties and physical assault and was later found guilty in the case.

According to the complaint filed by Rana, Babbar and some of his supporters had barged into the polling booth during the Lok Sabha elections and physically assaulted him. The polling agent reportedly suffered from throat and nose injuries, as well as damage to the lips.

Raj Babbar is a well-known Bollywood actor who has had a vast film and television career in India. He is known most for his roles in the movies Dalaal, The Gambler, Andaaz, Aankhen, Gundagardi, and Ziddi.

Babbar initially kicked off his political career by joining the Janata Dal in 1989, and later went on to become an MP in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Athlete PT Usha, musician Ilaiyaraaja: Know all about Rajya Sabha’s 4 new nominees, their achievements