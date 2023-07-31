Headlines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy acknowledges doppelganger Tyler Glasnow

Netizens have been claiming Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow to be Cillian Murthy's twin brother because of the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Cillian Murphy is on cloud nine after his latest release Oppenheimer. Post the overwhelming success of Christopher Nolan's directorial, the star has given numerous interviews. Speaking at one of these interviews, the actor was questioned about his so-called long-lost twin. Yes, you heard it right! Netizens have been claiming Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow to be Cillian Murthy's twin brother because of the uncanny resemblance between the two of them. While many fans were under the assumption that the Oppenheimer star would not even be aware of his doppelganger, it turns out that Cillian Murphy is well aware of Tyler Glasnow.

Cillian Murphy accepts Tyler Glasnow as a doppelganger

Interacting with Josh Horowitz during the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Cillian Murphy was asked if his fans confusing him for someone else. The actor denied any such instances. After this Josh Horowitz was quick to mention baseball player Tyler Glasnow and asked Cillian Murphy if he knew about his doppelganger. Reacting to this, Cillian Murphy replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.” He added, “You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.”

In addition to this, Cillian Murphy further praised the baseball player for his exceptional talent. The actor was quoted as saying that Tyler Glasnow is a lot better at baseball than him. When told that he’s probably “a bit better at acting” than Tyler Glasnow, Cillian Murphy jokingly replied, “Well, we’ve all got our skills.” As the actor has opened up about his baseball doppelganger, it remains to be seen how Tyler Glasnow reacts to this.

Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita scene

Talking about the controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy revealed that the sex scenes in the movie were vital. He was quoted as saying, “I think they were vital in this movie. I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film.”

