Home remedy to keep cold, flu at bay: Mint water does wonders to boost immunity, weight loss

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, it is crucial to take all the necessary precautions to keep the risk of cold and flu at bay. Fortunately, Indian kitchens are always stocked up with simple ingredients that could help to boost immunity and keep us healthy. One such ingredient is mint or pudina. Mint has powerful antioxidant properties. It is excellent to manage blood sugar levels and treat skin conditions. In summers, especially, it is a very good idea to add mint to one's diet. Mint also helps in healthy weight management.

Here are some of the benefits of mint or pudina:

Mint for strong immunity: Mint comes with varied range of antioxidant properties that help prevent free radical activity. Free radical activity can take a toll on your immunity. Mint is also enriched with anti-inflammatory activities that help prevent pain and discomfort that is tied with cold and flu.

Mint for health management: Mint stimulates digestive enzymes, which help in better absorption of nutrients from food, which in turn helps in weight-management. Additionally, it boosts metabolism and is also low in calories. A faster metabolism may help you shed those kilos faster.

How to make mint water?

Mint water helps to detoxify your body and also does wonders for your skin. Take a few mint leaves and dunk it in a tumbler full of water, you can add a dash of lemon juice too. Keep it overnight. Consume the infused water first thing in the morning. You can also carry it to your work and keep sipping into it.