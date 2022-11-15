Know the 5 health benefits of these unique grapes

You will be surprised to know that grapes are also available in colors such as purple, red, black, dark blue, yellow, green, orange and pink.
Grapes are considered very beneficial for health. Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, potassium and calcium are found in abundance in grapes. Flavonoids and powerful anti-oxidant elements are also found in grapes, which are considered helpful in protecting the body from many problems. Not only this but many nutrients like calories, fiber, glucose, magnesium and citric acid are also found in adequate amounts in grapes.
When we visit a fruit market, green and black grapes are quite normal to see, But, did your know that there are more varieties of grapes that exist which are not so common?
1. Black sapphire grapes
Those who get tired quickly during work should consume grapes. By consuming grapes, the body gets instantly energized.
2. Purple grapes
Grapes have antiviral properties, which are helpful in removing skin-related allergies and protecting against infections. Antiviral properties' can also help fight viruses like polio, virus and herpes.
3. Red grapes
Blood pressure can be controlled by the consumption of grapes. The consumption of grapes is considered very beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Blood pressure can be controlled by including grapes in the diet.
4. Blue grapes
The antioxidants present in grapes work to protect against problems like heart attack, and blood clotting. Apart from this, it can also help in keeping cholesterol under control.
5. ink grapes
Consuming grapes is helpful in strengthening immunity. A strong immunity can help protect the body from many infections.