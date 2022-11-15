Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Know the 5 health benefits of these unique grapes

You will be surprised to know that grapes are also available in colors such as purple, red, black, dark blue, yellow, green, orange and pink.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 15, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Grapes are considered very beneficial for health. Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, potassium and calcium are found in abundance in grapes. Flavonoids and powerful anti-oxidant elements are also found in grapes, which are considered helpful in protecting the body from many problems. Not only this but many nutrients like calories, fiber, glucose, magnesium and citric acid are also found in adequate amounts in grapes. 

When we visit a fruit market, green and black grapes are quite normal to see, But, did your know that there are more varieties of grapes that exist which are not so common?

 You will be surprised to know that grapes are also available in colors such as purple, red, black, dark blue, yellow, green, orange and pink.

1. Black sapphire grapes

Black sapphire grapes
1/5

Those who get tired quickly during work should consume grapes. By consuming grapes, the body gets instantly energized.

 

2. Purple grapes

Purple grapes
2/5

Grapes have antiviral properties, which are helpful in removing skin-related allergies and protecting against infections. Antiviral properties' can also help fight viruses like polio, virus and herpes.

3. Red grapes

Red grapes
3/5

Blood pressure can be controlled by the consumption of grapes. The consumption of grapes is considered very beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Blood pressure can be controlled by including grapes in the diet.

4. Blue grapes

Blue grapes
4/5

The antioxidants present in grapes work to protect against problems like heart attack, and blood clotting. Apart from this, it can also help in keeping cholesterol under control.

5. ink grapes

ink grapes
5/5

Consuming grapes is helpful in strengthening immunity. A strong immunity can help protect the body from many infections.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.