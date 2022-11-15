Know the 5 health benefits of these unique grapes

You will be surprised to know that grapes are also available in colors such as purple, red, black, dark blue, yellow, green, orange and pink.

Grapes are considered very beneficial for health. Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, potassium and calcium are found in abundance in grapes. Flavonoids and powerful anti-oxidant elements are also found in grapes, which are considered helpful in protecting the body from many problems. Not only this but many nutrients like calories, fiber, glucose, magnesium and citric acid are also found in adequate amounts in grapes.

When we visit a fruit market, green and black grapes are quite normal to see, But, did your know that there are more varieties of grapes that exist which are not so common?

