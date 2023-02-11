Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Meet Kavya Thapar, the beautiful actress who has played Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen glamorous girlfriend in Farzi

Farzi is created by Raj & DK and is the story of an artist-turned-counterfeiter and a cop’s attempts to arrest him. Shahid is the counterfeiter while Vijay has played the role of a cop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Meet Kavya Thapar, the beautiful actress who has played Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen glamorous girlfriend in Farzi
Farzi actress Kavya Thapar

Farzi, a new web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, released on Friday (February 10). The show is created by Raj & DK and is the story of an artist-turned-counterfeiter and a cop’s attempts to arrest him. Shahid is the counterfeiter while Vijay has played the role of a cop.

The web series has received good reviews from the critics and netizens and bith Shahid and Vijay Sethupathi are earning praise for their performance in the series.

The web series also stars Kavya Thapar, who has played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend Ananya. In this article, we will know more about Kavya Thapar.

Who is Kavya Thapar?

Born on August 20, 1995, Kavya Thapar is an actress who is quite popular in Telugu and Tamil film industry. Kavya has done some ads in Hindi too. She made her debut in Telugu industry in 2018 in Ee Maya Peremito.

Kavya Thapar: Educational Qualification

Kavya was born in Mumbai and she did her schooling from Bombay Scottish School Powai. Kavya completed her graduation in B.M.S from Thakur College of Science and Commerce.

Kavya Thapar: Hobbies

Kavya is interested in dancing, singing, painting and writing poems. She also wants to learn different languages.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.