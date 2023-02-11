Meet Kavya Thapar, the beautiful actress who has played Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen glamorous girlfriend in Farzi

Farzi actress Kavya Thapar

Farzi, a new web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, released on Friday (February 10). The show is created by Raj & DK and is the story of an artist-turned-counterfeiter and a cop’s attempts to arrest him. Shahid is the counterfeiter while Vijay has played the role of a cop.

The web series has received good reviews from the critics and netizens and bith Shahid and Vijay Sethupathi are earning praise for their performance in the series.

The web series also stars Kavya Thapar, who has played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend Ananya. In this article, we will know more about Kavya Thapar.

Who is Kavya Thapar?

Born on August 20, 1995, Kavya Thapar is an actress who is quite popular in Telugu and Tamil film industry. Kavya has done some ads in Hindi too. She made her debut in Telugu industry in 2018 in Ee Maya Peremito.

Kavya Thapar: Educational Qualification

Kavya was born in Mumbai and she did her schooling from Bombay Scottish School Powai. Kavya completed her graduation in B.M.S from Thakur College of Science and Commerce.

Kavya Thapar: Hobbies

Kavya is interested in dancing, singing, painting and writing poems. She also wants to learn different languages.