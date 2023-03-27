'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'

Old pictures of Urfi Javed from her college days have surfaced on social media. The actress' different look has shocked many fans.

Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and experimental looks. Over the years, she has even courted controversy for her 'revealing' and bizarre outfits. Now, a set of pictures from the model-turned-actress' college days have taken the internet by storm. Many fans are surprised at how 'normal' and 'cute' Urfi looks in them.