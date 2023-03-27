Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3032598
HomePhotos

'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'

Old pictures of Urfi Javed from her college days have surfaced on social media. The actress' different look has shocked many fans.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 27, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and experimental looks. Over the years, she has even courted controversy for her 'revealing' and bizarre outfits. Now, a set of pictures from the model-turned-actress' college days have taken the internet by storm. Many fans are surprised at how 'normal' and 'cute' Urfi looks in them.

1. Urfi Javed pics

Urfi Javed pics
1/6

Pictures of Urfi Javed seemingly from her school and college days have been shared by a number of accounts on Instagram and Twitter over the last few days.

2. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
2/6

In the pics, some of which have Urfi in a school uniform, the actress is looking very different from her current 'hot' and experimental image.

3. Urfi Javed unseen photos

Urfi Javed unseen photos
3/6

The pictures have left fans and netizens shocked at her transformation over the years. Some have remarked that Urfi looked 'super cute' back then, with many calling her a 'princess' in that look.

4. Urfi Javed old pics

Urfi Javed old pics
4/6

Some have even made jokes at Urfi Javed's expense in the posts, attributing her statement on how she is allergic to fabric which is why she wears 'skimpy' clothes now. "Tab allergey nahi thi kapdo se (she wsn't allergic to clothes then)," read one snarky comment.

5. Urfi Javed early life

Urfi Javed early life
5/6

Urfi Javed, 25, did her schooling from City Montessori School, Lucknow, following which she did graduation in mass communication from Amity University, Lucknow.

6. Urfi Javed TV shows

Urfi Javed TV shows
6/6

Urfi Javed began her acting career in her teens and acted in a number of TV shows. She gained fame of late after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 6 best drinks that help with acid reflux
Meet actor who was thrown out of popular TV show, then worked with Shah Rukh Khan; now gives Rs 500-crore blockbusters
Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?
Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
INS Brahmaputra: Missing sailor's body found days after major fire incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews