'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'

Old pictures of Urfi Javed from her college days have surfaced on social media. The actress' different look has shocked many fans.
Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and experimental looks. Over the years, she has even courted controversy for her 'revealing' and bizarre outfits. Now, a set of pictures from the model-turned-actress' college days have taken the internet by storm. Many fans are surprised at how 'normal' and 'cute' Urfi looks in them.
1. Urfi Javed pics
Pictures of Urfi Javed seemingly from her school and college days have been shared by a number of accounts on Instagram and Twitter over the last few days.
2. Urfi Javed photos
In the pics, some of which have Urfi in a school uniform, the actress is looking very different from her current 'hot' and experimental image.
3. Urfi Javed unseen photos
The pictures have left fans and netizens shocked at her transformation over the years. Some have remarked that Urfi looked 'super cute' back then, with many calling her a 'princess' in that look.
4. Urfi Javed old pics
Some have even made jokes at Urfi Javed's expense in the posts, attributing her statement on how she is allergic to fabric which is why she wears 'skimpy' clothes now. "Tab allergey nahi thi kapdo se (she wsn't allergic to clothes then)," read one snarky comment.
5. Urfi Javed early life
Urfi Javed, 25, did her schooling from City Montessori School, Lucknow, following which she did graduation in mass communication from Amity University, Lucknow.
6. Urfi Javed TV shows
Urfi Javed began her acting career in her teens and acted in a number of TV shows. She gained fame of late after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla.