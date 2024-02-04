Meet IAS officer who was married to renowned actor, they got divorced after 12 years because...

We often come across tales of IAS officers marrying with fellow bureaucrats, but the story of Smita Gate took a different turn. Smita, an IAS officer, chose a unique path in her love story by marrying the renowned television actor Nitish Bharadwaj. Their journey began through common friends who orchestrated their first meeting.

Born on March 16, 1966, in Pune, Smita was dedicated to her education. She completed her schooling at Central School and pursued Microbiology at Nowrosjee Wadia College and Sociology at Garware College of Science and Arts in her quest for knowledge.

Nitish Bharadwaj, famous for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat,' entered Smita's life through mutual friends.

On March 14, 2009, Smita and Nitish began their journey together, marking the beginning of their second marriages. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Devyani and Shivarjanee, into their lives, adding a unique chapter to their love story.

However, the path of love is not always smooth. In 2022, Nitish Bhardwaj disclosed to the media that he and Smita had mutually decided to part ways after 12 years. The reason for their separation remains undisclosed, underscoring the privacy they maintain in their personal lives.

Despite the challenges, Smita Gate and Nitish Bhardwaj's journey reflects the beauty of embracing unconventional paths when it comes to love.