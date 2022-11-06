IND vs ZIM: 'Should focus more on fitness...', Netizens react furiously as Rohit Sharma gets out after another low score

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, already qualified for semi-finals, team India's skipper Rohit Sharma was out for another low score taking his tally of scores to 52 runs on 5 matches in super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Rohit Sharma tried to pull the ball for a six but was'nt able to get in the live of the ball and the ball hit the top of the bat that went straight to Masakadza's hand who took a simple catch. Netizens were very furious with Rohit Sharma's another low scoring innings and here's how they reacted.
Again
Totally Disappointed#RohitSharma #INDvsZIM — Zara (@Zara_Zara45) November 6, 2022
Ye baar baar Rohit ko fantasy team ka CAPTAIN banane ki adat
Ek din mujhe sadak par laa kar chhodegi #RohitSharma #Cricket #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3xrufxlWRz — Ansh dwivedi (@Anshdwivedi07) November 6, 2022
#RohitSharma please take retirement !! #prithvishaw should get a chance #bcci #indvszim— hot ice (@hotice24239653) November 6, 2022
Just a question
Is Fitness the Only Problem Rohit Sharma Facing?#RohitSharma #INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/d1verFKbPj — officialmusabkhan (@musabkhan022) November 6, 2022
Have you any answer for this question is that Rohit Sharma is Deserving captain for indian team???? #RohitSharma #BCCI — A. Rehman (@shairum46) November 6, 2022
Coming to the match, After losssing witchet of Rohit Sharma early in the innings, the duo of KL Rahul and Virat kohli stitched a partnership of 50 runs before both perished quickly. KL Rahul smashed 2nd half-century of the world cup before getting out.
As we write, team India has lost 4 wickets after scoring 100 runs in 13.2 overs.