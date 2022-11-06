IND vs ZIM: 'Should focus more on fitness...', Netizens react furiously as Rohit Sharma gets out after another low score

Rohit Sharma

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, already qualified for semi-finals, team India's skipper Rohit Sharma was out for another low score taking his tally of scores to 52 runs on 5 matches in super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma tried to pull the ball for a six but was'nt able to get in the live of the ball and the ball hit the top of the bat that went straight to Masakadza's hand who took a simple catch. Netizens were very furious with Rohit Sharma's another low scoring innings and here's how they reacted.

Ye baar baar Rohit ko fantasy team ka CAPTAIN banane ki adat



Ek din mujhe sadak par laa kar chhodegi #RohitSharma #Cricket #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3xrufxlWRz — Ansh dwivedi (@Anshdwivedi07) November 6, 2022

Have you any answer for this question is that Rohit Sharma is Deserving captain for indian team???? #RohitSharma #BCCI — A. Rehman (@shairum46) November 6, 2022

Coming to the match, After losssing witchet of Rohit Sharma early in the innings, the duo of KL Rahul and Virat kohli stitched a partnership of 50 runs before both perished quickly. KL Rahul smashed 2nd half-century of the world cup before getting out.

As we write, team India has lost 4 wickets after scoring 100 runs in 13.2 overs.