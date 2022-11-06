Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ZIM: 'Should focus more on fitness...', Netizens react furiously as Rohit Sharma gets out after another low score

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was out for another low score in the ICC T20 World Cup as he was dismissed after scoring 15 runs against Zimbabwe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

IND vs ZIM: 'Should focus more on fitness...', Netizens react furiously as Rohit Sharma gets out after another low score
Rohit Sharma

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, already qualified for semi-finals, team India's skipper Rohit Sharma was out for another low score taking his tally of scores to 52 runs on 5 matches in super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

READ: 'One of the worst defeat in World Cup history': Mark Boucher after South Africa's loss to Netherlands

Rohit Sharma tried to pull the ball for a six but was'nt able to get in the live of the ball and the ball hit the top of the bat that went straight to Masakadza's hand who took a simple catch. Netizens were very furious with Rohit Sharma's another low scoring innings and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, After losssing witchet of Rohit Sharma early in the innings, the duo of KL Rahul and Virat kohli stitched a partnership of 50 runs before both perished quickly. KL Rahul smashed 2nd half-century of the world cup before getting out.

READ: Pakistan defy all odds, qualify for semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022; beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

As we write, team India has lost 4 wickets after scoring 100 runs in 13.2 overs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.