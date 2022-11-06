Pakistan defy all odds, qualify for semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022; beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Pakistan were staring at a possible exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to Zimbabwe, but Babar Azam's men registered a massive comeback with a stroke of luck from the Netherlands. South Africa's 13-run defeat at the hands of the Dutch side saw them exit the tournament, instead opening the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The penultimate game of T20 World Cup 2022 became a virtual quarterfinal clash, with the winner guaranteed a place in the semifinals alongside Team India. Babar Azam's men held their nerve and defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh by five wickets to qualify for the semis.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will finish first or second in Group 2, with India's match against Zimbabwe expected to shake things up further.

