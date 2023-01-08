Search icon
IND vs SL ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, venue, live streaming details and more

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has missed India’s last two bilateral series, will return to lead the team in the three games.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in first ODI of 2023 on January 10

Following the end of the three-match T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will shift their emphasis to ODI cricket and face off in 50-over matches. Since India is set to host the 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, the team's focus will shift to 50-over matches. The series will begin on January 10 in Guwahati, with the next two matches taking place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last two bilateral series, will lead the side in the three games that will officially kick off India's preparations for the ODI World Cup. Along with him, many more veteran players will rejoin the team to get back into the swing of things.

India won the T20I series 2-1, and the match on the field was even more exciting. India's last ODI series against Sri Lanka was in July 2021, when a second-string Indian squad traveled to the island nation to play under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership. India won the series 2-1, and they will be looking to retain their dominance in the next three matchups as well.

ODI series schedule

1st ODI, Guwahati (January 10)

2nd ODI, Kolkata (January 12)

3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram (January 15)

Live Streaming Details

All three ODIs will begin at 1:30 p.m. IST. The matches will be televised live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan

