REVEALED: Real REASON why Suryakumar Yadav hits boundaries behind stumps

Suryakumar Kumar scored a blazing unbeaten century which helped India win the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:26 PM IST


File photo

World’s top T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday (January 7) spoke about his success mantra in T20s and said that he like to put himself under pressure during practice as it helps him during the match time.

Suryakumar made the statement after scoring a blazing ton which helped India win the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The 91-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium also helped India register a 2-1 series win victory over Sri Lanka.

"It's really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it's about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

Talking about his shot selections, the middle-order batsman said, "Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer.”

Asked about Team India coach Rahul Dravid's advice for him, Suryakumar said," He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy and tells me to express myself.”

On his part, skipper Hardik Pandya hailed Suryakumar and said, "I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting.”

