Meet man who succeeded after 20 failed businesses, owns Rs 500 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

The life of Vikas D Nahar is a shining example of the strength of tenacity and resolve; in spite of multiple setbacks, he never lost hope and ultimately succeeded.

The life of Vikas D Nahar is a shining example of the strength of tenacity and resolve; in spite of multiple setbacks, he never lost hope and ultimately succeeded. He has failed in 20 of his endeavours before becoming the proud founder of Happilo, one of the top D2C brands for nuts, dried fruits, and healthy snacks. Nahar, who was raised in a family of Karnataka farmers and was exposed to family-run businesses at an early age, was motivated to launch his own business. He began working for the Jain Group as a senior import manager after graduating from Bangalore University's computer science programme. But his love of business inspired him to enrol at Symbiosis International University to pursue an MBA.

Nahar gained invaluable insights into business management from his experience as Managing Director at Satvikk Speciality Foods after completing his MBA. Despite facing many obstacles along the way, Nahar persevered and never gave up on his goals.

Despite failing 20 businesses, Nahar finally launched his venture, Happilo, in 2016. Founded with only Rs 10,000 and two employees, his company is now valued at approximately Rs 500 crore. Happilo's first product, 'Trail mix,' was an instant success, helping to establish the company as a leader in the healthy snack industry.

Nahar's unwavering commitment to his vision has earned him a spot as a guest judge on the popular reality television show Shark Tank India in March 2023. He continues to inspire others by sharing his story, reminding them that running a startup is a marathon, not a sprint.