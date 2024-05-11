Meet man who succeeded after 20 failed businesses, owns Rs 500 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS, then IAS, secured AIR…

EC cautions Congress chief Kharge on comments about voter turnout data, terms it as attempt to 'push biased narrative'

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

Biden administration expresses concern over Israel's use of US arms, cite potential violation of international law

India backs Palestine’s bid for full UN membership amid Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

6 shelved movies of Aamir Khan

8 animals named after food

7 Indian actors who started their careers as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who succeeded after 20 failed businesses, owns Rs 500 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

The life of Vikas D Nahar is a shining example of the strength of tenacity and resolve; in spite of multiple setbacks, he never lost hope and ultimately succeeded.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 11, 2024, 06:45 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The life of Vikas D Nahar is a shining example of the strength of tenacity and resolve; in spite of multiple setbacks, he never lost hope and ultimately succeeded. He has failed in 20 of his endeavours before becoming the proud founder of Happilo, one of the top D2C brands for nuts, dried fruits, and healthy snacks. Nahar, who was raised in a family of Karnataka farmers and was exposed to family-run businesses at an early age, was motivated to launch his own business. He began working for the Jain Group as a senior import manager after graduating from Bangalore University's computer science programme. But his love of business inspired him to enrol at Symbiosis International University to pursue an MBA. 

Nahar gained invaluable insights into business management from his experience as Managing Director at Satvikk Speciality Foods after completing his MBA. Despite facing many obstacles along the way, Nahar persevered and never gave up on his goals. 

Despite failing 20 businesses, Nahar finally launched his venture, Happilo, in 2016. Founded with only Rs 10,000 and two employees, his company is now valued at approximately Rs 500 crore. Happilo's first product, 'Trail mix,' was an instant success, helping to establish the company as a leader in the healthy snack industry. 

Nahar's unwavering commitment to his vision has earned him a spot as a guest judge on the popular reality television show Shark Tank India in March 2023. He continues to inspire others by sharing his story, reminding them that running a startup is a marathon, not a sprint.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

FitSpresso: Real ingredients, side effects, and honest customer reviews

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

Time Capsules of Taste: Discovering India’s Centuries-Old Eateries

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Meet director who grew up in chawl, saw women selling themselves for Rs 20, now worth Rs 940 crores, still single at 61

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement