Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

Rohan Murty was born with a silver spoon. He studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore before moving to the US for his graduation.

Sudha Murty is often in the news for her philanthropy, inspirational journey and wisdom. She is married to Narayana Murthy, who is the founder of Infosys. For those who are unaware, Infosys is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of Rs 582000 crore. Both Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy try to maintain a low profile and refrain from getting media attention. However, the couple is often trending on social media platforms due to their business announcements and statements. The couple also got special attention from media organisations after Narayana Murthy gifted Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Murty. The gift brought the public's eyes towards other members of the Murty family and one of the members whom netizens are curious to know is Rohan Murty. He is the son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty who is carrying the ideology of his parents ahead.

Rohan Murty was born with a silver spoon. He studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore before moving to the US for his graduation. After graduating from Cornell University, he went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University. After completing his graduation, Rohan Murty joined Infosys. However, he left the position of vice president at his father’s Infosys as he preferred to make his own path.

Inspired by his mother Sudha Murty, philanthropist and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, Rohan Murty went on to found Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Rohan Murty is currently the CTO at the firm. Rohan was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.

Rohan Murty reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.