Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...

This superstar actress was dropped from a film after she rejected the director's advances

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...
The actress who was dropped from a film for refusing a marriage proposal
In the 1990s, Meenakshi Seshadri was among the most successful and highest-paid actresses in India. The star had been in the top tier of Bollywood stars in the 80s and 90s alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, and Jayaprada. But in the 90s, something happened that soured the film experience for the star. She had to fight tooth and nail for her spot in a film after she rejected the director’s advances. And eventually, she quit films to leave India.

When Meenakshi Seshadri rejected Rajkumar Santoshi

Meenakshi had worked with Rajkumar Santoshi in Ghayal in 1990. In 1993, the two reunited for Damini. This time, Meenakshi would play the titular role with Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol in supporting roles. But as the film was beginning, Santoshi proposed marriage to the actress, who promptly refused. What happened next shocked Bollywood, as Santoshi dropped Meenakshi from the film. Speaking to Zoom recently, the actress said, "Santoshi ji and I decided not to talk about it. It is water under the bridge. But the courage to stand up was important because nobody should be told they aren't required anymore. It had several implications for rules in the workforce and beyond. I dealt with it by keeping quiet. I just said that I will choose not to comment on this as it is below my dignity to turn this into a fight. This is not a fight."

How Meenakshi Shehadri returned to Damini

Eventually, the Artistes Guild and the Film Producers’ Guild stood behind the actress and rallied for her ‘illegal termination’ to be rolled back. “Ultimately, they say action speaks louder than words, so the Producers Guild, the Artists Guild, all came together to make it happen,” the actress recalled. Damini released with Meenakshi in the lead and was a hit, both critically and commercially.

Meenakshi Sheshadri’s early retirement from films

But Damini was among the last few successes of Meenakshi’s career. She appeared in just three more films before she tied the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. Following this, she had only one film release – Ghayal in 1996. At the age of 32, Meenakshi quit films. She and her husband soon left India and moved to the US, where they currently live with their two children.

