Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Once India's highest-paid TV actress, this star gave up all for co-star, converted to Islam, vanished from screen, now..
India's highest paid TV actress who gave up career for marriage
The soap opera scenario in India saw a boom in the early 2000s courtesy Ekta Kapoor. Soaps became the lifeline for many middle-class viewers and these shows’ ratings shot up. Naturally, the actors – mostly women – became overnight stars and household names. No longer were TV stars ‘poor cousins’ of their film counterparts. The highest paid and most popular TV stars rivalled Bollywood stars. So it is a surprise when you hear of one giving all that up for personal reasons.

India’s highest-paid TV actress, who gave it all up at her peak

Dipika Kakar was a late starter in the entertainment world. After working as an air hostess for three years, she got her break in TV with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi at the age of 24. But it was the following year with Sasural Simar Ka, which gave her that overnight fame. She played the titular character in the popular show for six years, becoming one of the highest-paid TV actresses by the end. As per reports, Dipika charged up to Rs 70,000 per episode during her peak. Dipika was married to Raunak Samson in 2011 but the marriage ended in divorce four years later. In 2018, when Dipika was at her peak, the actress decided to step away from acting to marry her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika Kakar’s marriage and subsequent life

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Bhopal in February 2018. The actress converted to Islam for the marriage and changed her name to Faiza. After her marriage, Dipika returned to the big screen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 the same year. In 2019, she made a comeback to fiction with the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum but it was short-lived as the show was cancelled after just nine months. Dipika has been absent from the screen for four years since then. In 2023, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first child – a baby boy.

