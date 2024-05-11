Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal to attend his first roadshow in Delhi today after getting released from Tihar jail

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a press conference today at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 11, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the public to stand against what he described as "dictatorship," asserting his unwavering commitment to the cause. Speaking to his supporters, he emphasized the long history of resistance against authoritarian rule in India.

Addressing a crowd gathered en route to his official residence following his release from Tihar Jail, Kejriwal also announced plans for a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi the following day.

Expressing gratitude for the support he received during his incarceration, Kejriwal underscored the collective effort required to combat dictatorship. He outlined upcoming events, including a gathering at Connaught Place and a press conference at the party office, as well as a roadshow in South Delhi.

Kejriwal's release came after more than 50 days in custody following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been granted interim bail until June 1, with restrictions prohibiting visits to the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

 

 

 

