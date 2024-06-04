Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has been spotted multiple times with his rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala.

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended their four-year-long married life in 2021, it was rumoured that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was dating Made In Heaven-fame Sobhita Dhulipala. Though the two haven't confirmed their relationship yet, their photos of holidaying together often reaches social media and gets viral.

The recent such photo, shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, shows Chaitanya and Sobhita enjoying a wine tasting session in Europe. Captioned, "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago", the photo went viral on other social media platforms as well.

Reacting to the photo, one Reddit user wrote, "I feel really bad for Samantha", while another added, "When are they going to making it official, guess they are waiting for everyone to forget about the divorce." "They have been spotted together for years and have been going steady", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya made his OTT debut with the horror-mystery thriller series Dhootha, which premiered in December on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's action thriller Monkey Man, which is still awaiting its India release after it hit US theatres in April 2024.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.