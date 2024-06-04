Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

HD Kumaraswamy breaks his silence on Prajwal Revanna's loss in Hassan: 'People have shown...'

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

Netizens imagine if Heeramandi was made in Pakistan

Masaba Gupta drops unseen photos of Neena Gupta on 65th birthday

8 lightning-quick reptiles on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Manoj Bajpayee regrets saying no to this blockbuster, refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan because...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has been spotted multiple times with his rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in Europe (Photo: Reddit)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended their four-year-long married life in 2021, it was rumoured that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was dating Made In Heaven-fame Sobhita Dhulipala. Though the two haven't confirmed their relationship yet, their photos of holidaying together often reaches social media and gets viral.

The recent such photo, shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, shows Chaitanya and Sobhita enjoying a wine tasting session in Europe. Captioned, "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago", the photo went viral on other social media platforms as well.

Reacting to the photo, one Reddit user wrote, "I feel really bad for Samantha", while another added, "When are they going to making it official, guess they are waiting for everyone to forget about the divorce." "They have been spotted together for years and have been going steady", read another comment.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago
byu/Eternal-Wisdom-9999 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya made his OTT debut with the horror-mystery thriller series Dhootha, which premiered in December on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's action thriller Monkey Man, which is still awaiting its India release after it hit US theatres in April 2024.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

Mukesh Ambani is paying highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement