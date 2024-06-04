Twitter
Technology

ChatGPT faces outage globally, OpenAI working to fix it

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot ChatGPT on Tuesday suffered an outage as several users globally, including in India, were unable to access the service or generate any responses.

Its developer OpenAI said that it was working on a fix.

‘We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue. We have identified the issue and mitigating,” said the Sam Altman-run company.

ChatGPT has more than 100 million users on a weekly basis.

Several ChatGPT users posted about the issues on X social media platform.

“ChatGPT is not responding, neither on computer nor on the phone,” posted one user of the AI service.

Another commented that ChatGPT is down and “I’m not doing any actual thinking”.

“I refuse. I will just sit here until it becomes available again,” the user said.

Meanwhile, the ChatGPT maker has formed a safety and security committee led by directors Altman (CEO), Bret Taylor (Chair), Adam D’Angelo, and Nicole Seligman.

The first task will be to evaluate and further develop OpenAI’s processes and safeguards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

