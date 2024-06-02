Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Toll tax hike: NHAI increases charges from Monday, to be rised by...

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in several states, severe heatwave in these states; check forecast for next week

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Donald Trump joins TikTok, wins a million of followers in just….

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Donald Trump joins TikTok, wins a million of followers in just….

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

8 superfoods that lower cortisol levels

7 shelved movies of Sanjay Dutt

9 most-awaited OTT releases in June 2024 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya

HomeWorld

World

Donald Trump joins TikTok, wins a million of followers in just….

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had attracted a million followers on Sunday on the short video social media platform that he tried to ban as president on national security grounds.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

Donald Trump joins TikTok, wins a million of followers in just….
Image: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Within hours of joining TikTok, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had attracted a million followers on Sunday on the short video social media platform that he tried to ban as president on national security grounds.

The decision to join the platform will help the former president reach younger voters in his third bid for the White House. He is in a close race with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Biden's election campaign is already on TikTok, although Biden has signed a bill that would ban the app, which is used by 170 million Americans, if its Chinese owner ByteDance fails to divest it.

Trump posted a launch video on his account, which has the address @realdonaldtrump, on Saturday night. The video showed Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight in Newark, New Jersey.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ByteDance is challenging in courts the law that requires it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban. The White House says it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds.

TikTok has argued it will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government and that it has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok in 2020 when he was president was blocked by the courts. He said in March that the platform was a national security threat but also that a ban on it would hurt some young people and only strengthen Meta Platforms' (META.O), opens new tab Facebook, which he has strongly criticized.

Trump already has an active social media presence with more than 87 million followers on X and over 7 million followers on his own platform, Truth Social, where he posts almost daily.

A U.S. appeals court last week set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to the new law.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the case set for oral arguments in September after TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department earlier this month in asking the court for a quick schedule.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Indian-origin man, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, who will take over this bankrupt company, he is…

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement