Norway Chess: India's sensation R Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Ding Liren

Liren's defeat in the armageddon game allowed the talented young Indian player to secure another significant triumph.

R Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory by defeating world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game at the Norway Chess Tournament on Tuesday. This impressive win adds to the 18-year-old's previous victories over top-ranked players Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in the tournament.

GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game! WHAT A PERFORMANCE by the Indian prodigy #norwaychess pic.twitter.com/VNIcduLUh4 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2024

Hikaru Nakamura closed the gap on tournament leader Magnus Carlsen in a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Nakamura emerged victorious in the armageddon thriller, narrowing the margin to just half a point behind Carlsen.

In recent times, Praggnanandhaa has garnered widespread acclaim for his exceptional skills on the chessboard.

Following his victory at the FIDE World Cup, Prag received high praise from former World Champion and chess icon Gary Kasparov. Kasparov commended Prag for his tenacity in navigating challenging positions.

