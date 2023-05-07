GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction

The 51st game of the IPL 2023 season is set to take place on Sunday, May 7th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what promises to be an exciting match. The Titans are currently at the top of the points table, having won seven out of their ten games. A victory in this match will secure their spot in the playoffs.

In their previous game, the Titans comfortably defeated the Rajasthan Royals, dismissing them for a paltry total of 118 runs in 17.5 overs. Rashid Khan was the star of the show, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs, while Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets. The Titans chased down the target with ease, losing only one wicket and completing the victory in just 13.5 overs.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently in second place in the points table, having won five of their ten matches. Their most recent match against the Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain, but prior to the interruption, Lucknow had managed to score 125 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 19.2 overs. In their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow fell short of the target of 127 runs, losing by 18 runs. Unfortunately, their captain, KL Rahul, sustained an injury during the game and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Both the Titans and Super Giants made their debut in the IPL last year and have played against each other three times. The Titans have won all three of these matches, including their latest encounter this season, where they defended their total of 135 runs and handed the Super Giants a seven-run defeat.

Match Details

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 51

Date and Time: May 7th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Krunal Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami

GT vs LSG My Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

