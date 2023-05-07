Virat Kohli touches feet of mystery man, video goes viral; who is he and why RCB captain respects him?

Virat Kohli touches feet of mystery man in IPL match (Photo - IPL Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli completed stellar innings against the Delhi Capitals last night during the RCB vs DC match at the IPL 2023. While RCB lost the match, Virat Kohli won the hearts of the netizens through a heart-touching gesture on the field.

RCB captain Virat Kohli was seen greeting and touching the feet of a man wearing a red shirt during the match last night. While netizens were left impressed by his respectful gesture, many wondered who this mystery man was.

Virat Kohli, through this respectful gesture of his, broke the internet and the video of him touching the man’s feet went crazy viral on social media. Let us tell you that the man in the video is none other than King Kohli’s childhood cricket coach Rajkumar Sharma.

In the video, Virat Kohli and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma embraced and smiled at each other, and Kohli also pointed at a stand inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium which had been named after the cricket coach.

Who is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma?

Rajkumar Sharma was recently interviewed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and had played an important role in shaping Virat Kohli into the star cricketer he is today, pouring his dedication into the former Team India skipper during his formative years.

Rajkumar Sharma is a noted cricket coach in Delhi and continues to teach youngsters and children in the national capital. It was under his tutelage that Virat Kohli won the U-19 world cup in 2008, and eventually got selected in Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajkumar Sharma is one of the most sought-after cricket coaches in the country to coach youngsters and often appears on TV news channel debates as a cricket expert to offer his opinion. Sharma and Kohli still share an unbreakable bond.

Virat Kohli’s RCB lost to the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 match last night, where the team captain shared a friendly handshake with Sourav Ganguly, with whom he had a strong rivalry.

