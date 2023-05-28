Big setback for Dhoni's CSK as star batter announces retirement ahead of IPL 2023 Final

File Photo

On Sunday, Ambati Rayudu, the star batter of Chennai Super Kings, announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. He confirmed that his final match in the tournament will be the 2023 edition's final against Gujarat Titans. Rayudu has been an integral part of CSK since 2018 and has won two titles with the franchise. It is worth noting that he began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Rayudu's decision to retire from the IPL has come as a surprise to many fans and cricket enthusiasts. However, it is a decision that he has made after much contemplation and consideration.

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on his official Twitter account.

In 2013, Rayudu experienced his first taste of success in the tournament when he lifted the title with the Mumbai Indians, marking the franchise's first-ever win. Throughout the season, Rayudu played in all matches and went on to win two more titles in 2015 and 2017 before joining CSK the following year.

It was with MS Dhoni's team that Rayudu developed his reputation as a power-hitter, showcasing some of his best strike rates in the yellow jersey. In his debut season with CSK, Rayudu scored at an impressive rate of 149.75, helping the team secure the title in 2018. This season also remains his best in terms of runs, with Rayudu scoring 602 runs in 16 matches.

Rayudu continued to shine in 2021, playing a crucial role in the team's victory and hitting at a strike rate of 151.17 in 16 matches. However, the previous year was a forgettable one for both Rayudu and CSK, with the team finishing 9th in the table and the veteran India batter announcing his retirement mid-way through the season. Rayudu later backtracked from the statement and continued to represent the side.

In 2023, Rayudu has had mixed performances with the bat but has continued to earn MS Dhoni's trust, playing in all 15 matches so far. He has scored 139 runs in the season with a strike rate of 132.28. Despite the ups and downs, Rayudu's contributions to the IPL have been significant, and his talent as a power-hitter remains undeniable.

