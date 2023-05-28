IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: This player has never lost an IPL final

File Photo

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2023 is set to culminate with an exciting final showdown between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, led by the talented captain Hardik Pandya, face a daunting task of defeating the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary captain MS Dhoni.

It is worth noting that this will be Gujarat Titans' second consecutive appearance in the IPL final, while their captain, Pandya, will be playing in his sixth IPL final overall, having previously played in the summit clash for Mumbai Indians in seasons 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The good news for Gujarat Titans fans ahead of the big game is that Pandya has emerged victorious in all the finals he has played so far. This unbeaten run is likely to boost his side's confidence, and they have the added advantage of playing in their home ground.

As the excitement builds up towards the final, all eyes will be on the two teams as they battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy. With Gujarat Titans' impressive form and Chennai Super Kings' experience, it promises to be a thrilling encounter that cricket fans around the world will not want to miss.

