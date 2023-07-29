Headlines

3 trillion dollar tech firm's Rs 41 lakh shoes: What's special in Apple sneakers

On Sotheby's website, these highly prized trainers are presently on display with a whopping price tag of $50,000 (about Rs. 41 lakh).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Although Apple is well-known for its pricey and sophisticated devices, the tech company recently made headlines not for any upcoming iPhones or iPads but rather for a pair of sneakers. Rare and vintage Apple Inc. trainers are being auctioned off, giving enthusiasts a chance to possess a pair of shoes from the mid-1990s. Initial production of the trainers was restricted to Apple staff members. On Sotheby's website, these highly prized trainers are presently on display with a whopping price tag of $50,000 (about Rs. 41 lakh). 

What makes these Apple sneakers special?

They are exceedingly uncommon and highly sought after by fans and collectors alike since they were produced to order and first given out as a special present during a National Sales Conference in the middle of the 1990s. The unique rainbow Apple emblem is prominently displayed on the tongue and side foot of these trainers, according to Sotheby's, who praises them and highlights their distinguishing qualities.

This particular pair of trainers is one of the most rare and desired products currently accessible on the resale market since they were never made available to the general public. Notably, as these shoes have never previously been made publicly available for purchase, this auction offers Apple devotees an exclusive opportunity to buy an actual piece of the company's history.

Despite certain imperfections, such as glue, minor spots on the foot spaces, and fading around the midsoles, what truly sets them apart from other shoes is their rareness and historical significance. In addition, Sotheby's revealed an intriguing fact regarding Apple's partnership with other well-known companies like Lamy, Honda, and Braun to brand a variety of white-label items not directly related to Apple's area of expertise.

Although not all vintage goods have been acceptable on the resale market, throughout time, certain Apple nostalgia pieces have been bid off in a high-demand manner. The first version, untouched 4GB Apple iPhone sold for an astonishing $190,000 at auction in the US, which was one remarkable achievement. Both fans and collectors will be keenly following the Sotheby's auction as it unfolds to see how these rare Apple shoes are received and what happens to them.

