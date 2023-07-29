JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

When he was elevated to the group's top position in 1938, he was the youngest member of the Tata Sons board of directors. JDR contributed to the creation of India's first computer.

JRD Tata birth anniversary: Today is the birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabohoy Tata who was popularly known as the Father of Indian civil aviation. He remained chairman of Air India even after the government took control of the company. JRD, as he was more often known, founded several reputable businesses and served as chairman of the Tata Group for a considerable amount of time.

The way JRD saw the value of working with Dr. Homi Bhabha, a renowned nuclear scientist in our nation who created the first computer, may be used to understand his imaginative approach.

Additionally, it was connected to Dr. Homi Bhabha, a renowned nuclear scientist in our nation who founded the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and created the first computer in India. This computer was given the moniker TIFRAC (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator) by Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's then-prime minister.

The early computers in India were enormous and took up a whole room. Tata Sons had its own software branch under JRD by the late 1960s, a decade before the rest of the nation started to take an interest in computers. Telco and Tisco were two of the several tata group enterprises that operated out of Jamshedpur in the past. These businesses used to hire workers from throughout the nation.

In the Accounts section of Tata Steel, the then-new IBM 1401 computer system was implemented in 1967 for the first time in the nation. This was carried out under JRD's direction while taking into account the large amount and complexity of business that called for computerization and automation at the time.

The founding of the Tata Computer Centre, often known as TCS, was one of the significant accomplishments that JRD made throughout his lifetime. This was in the late 1960s, when there was still considerable doubt regarding the capacity of computers to replace human employment.

He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tata Steel for more than 40 years, from 1938 to 1984. The Tata Group grew into the chemical, automotive, FMCG, and IT sectors under his direction. He was awarded the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, in 1992.

The Tata Group was changed into a corporate union where innovative skill and expertise were pushed to thrive by JRD Tata, who broke with the Indian tradition of having various enterprises overseen by family members. JRD Tata focused on recruiting experts into his firms.