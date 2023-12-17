This Bollywood actress was thrown out of movies, yelled at by directors, bullied by co-star, is now worth Rs 620 crore

Priyanka Chopra faced tough times when directors would shout at her and kick her out of movies. But she didn't give up, she got stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she's an inspiration for many women and a top choice for filmmakers, showing that hard work can make dreams come true.

Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who of course needs no introduction, became a big star because of her talent and hard work. Even though she won Miss World in 2000, success didn't come easy for her.

The actress has always been vocal about her struggle and journey. She faced tough times when directors would shout at her and kick her out of movies. But she didn't give up, she got stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she's an inspiration for many women and a top choice for filmmakers, showing that hard work can make dreams come true.

Yelled at by directors

In a new interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra said, “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies. The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success."

Bullied by co-star/schoolmates

Priyanka Chopra recently made an appearance at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 where she joined actress Bhumi Pednekar for a master class session. In their conversation, she shared an instance where a male co-star tried to dominate the scene and the film. Priyanka emphasized that she doesn't support such bullying behavior and chooses not to engage with it.

She said, "This has happened to me.. the shoot was stalled..it was a monologue.. I won’t name the person, guess if you can…it was a monologue of the actor on how he feels about me, but he decided not to even look at me. He was doing it and doing it and I had to get my line in. But I couldn’t. So, I finally went to the filmmaker and told him, ‘I admire the actor I am working with, but it is really tough for me. I need my co-actor to listen to how I am saying my line.”

She added, "I have had a couple of co-actors of mine who did solo performances. They came in, and they decided this is the scene that they want to do, and everyone else have to cater to that and ‘vo solo performance kar rahe hain’. They don’t wait for you to finish your lines in your time, and they don’t wait for you to take a pause or breathe because they have decided how to do the scene. We stopped the shoot, went back to the hotel and had a reading of the scene. We created a collaborative environment during the reading and the scene was shot the next day and it was amazing. The movie did very very well.”

The actress has earlier mentioned that she was bullied in school when she was in US. Her journey has been an inspiration to many, she never let any obstacle come her way. As per media reports, her net wroth now is Rs 620 crore.