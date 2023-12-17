This Bollywood actress was thrown out of movies, yelled at by directors, bullied by co-star, is now worth Rs 620 crore

Headlines

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

WPL 2024 auction rewind: 5 star overseas players who went unsold

South directors whose Bollywood films turned out to be major flops

Most popular honeymoon destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actress was thrown out of movies, yelled at by directors, bullied by co-star, is now worth Rs 620 crore

Priyanka Chopra faced tough times when directors would shout at her and kick her out of movies. But she didn't give up, she got stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she's an inspiration for many women and a top choice for filmmakers, showing that hard work can make dreams come true.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who of course needs no introduction, became a big star because of her talent and hard work. Even though she won Miss World in 2000, success didn't come easy for her.

The actress has always been vocal about her struggle and journey. She faced tough times when directors would shout at her and kick her out of movies.  But she didn't give up, she got stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she's an inspiration for many women and a top choice for filmmakers, showing that hard work can make dreams come true.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Yelled at by directors

In a new interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra said, “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies. The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success." 

Bullied by co-star/schoolmates

Priyanka Chopra recently made an appearance at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 where she joined actress Bhumi Pednekar for a master class session. In their conversation, she shared an instance where a male co-star tried to dominate the scene and the film. Priyanka emphasized that she doesn't support such bullying behavior and chooses not to engage with it.

She said, "This has happened to me.. the shoot was stalled..it was a monologue.. I won’t name the person, guess if you can…it was a monologue of the actor on how he feels about me, but he decided not to even look at me. He was doing it and doing it and I had to get my line in. But I couldn’t. So, I finally went to the filmmaker and told him, ‘I admire the actor I am working with, but it is really tough for me. I need my co-actor to listen to how I am saying my line.”

She added, "I have had a couple of co-actors of mine who did solo performances. They came in, and they decided this is the scene that they want to do, and everyone else have to cater to that and ‘vo solo performance kar rahe hain’. They don’t wait for you to finish your lines in your time, and they don’t wait for you to take a pause or breathe because they have decided how to do the scene. We stopped the shoot, went back to the hotel and had a reading of the scene. We created a collaborative environment during the reading and the scene was shot the next day and it was amazing. The movie did very very well.”

The actress has earlier mentioned that she was bullied in school when she was in US. Her journey has been an inspiration to many, she never let any obstacle come her way. As per media reports, her net wroth now is Rs 620 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE