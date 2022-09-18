Search icon
Netizens slam Neha Kakkar for recreating Falguni Pathak's iconic song, say 'don't ruin our childhood...'

Neha Kakkar gets trolled for recreating Falguni Pathak's famous song Sajna. As soon as the teaser released, social media users slammed the makers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

Credit: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

The T-series, on Sunday, dropped the teaser of Neha Kakkar’s song which is the remake of Falguni Pathak’s song Sajna. However, this didn’t go well with the netiznes who slammed the singer for recreating iconic songs.

One of the social media users wrote, “Neha Kakkar ab bas kar!  T series tumlog khichdi ki dukaan khol lo yar. Gano ki khichdi acchi banate ho. Bhayanak.” The second one said, “The childhood hits  Hope it comes out great  Love from Sri Lanka.” The third person commented, “That's it! She just ruined my whole childhood. Absolutely horrendous!!!!!!.”

The fourth one said, “As always neha kakkar has ruined our childhood memory.” The fifth person wrote, “absolute beautiful song it was untill u ruined it with this voice.” The sixth person commented, “Oh God, why do they need to screw up every beautiful old songs.” The seventh person commented, “What a disgrace! This was such a beautiful and soothing song by Falguni Pathak,why you guys ruined this song??????”

Neha Kakkar recently addressed the subject in an interview with a news portal, saying that not everyone is as sensitive as she is, thus she "can't blame" those who make fun of her.

She told ETimes, "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.".

Viewers usually criticise reality television for heightening the drama by focusing on the competitors' private life. A reality show needs more than just singing and dancing, according to Neha, therefore they also focus on the competitors' and their families' life in order to keep the show engaging. 

She thinks that viewers can identify with these individuals and their tales, and that when they highlight a contestant's achievements after great sacrifice, viewers can relate to that because everyone knows someone who has overcome obstacles to reach their goals.

"We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes." added Neha Kakkar.

 

