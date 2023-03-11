Search icon
'Missed having you': Arjun Kapoor remembers mom as sister Anshula walks the ramp, pens emotional note

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arjun Kapoor is seen applauding his sister Anshula who walked the ramp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor unconditionally loves his younger sister Anshula. More than being a protective big brother, he has been supportive of her like a true friend. The Gunday star recently turned a cheerleader for Anshula as the latter walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arjun is seen applauding his sister who walked the ramp. He clapped and hooted on seeing Anshula nailing the ramp walk in a shimmering corset top and a slit skirt. Arjun also shared the particular moment on his Instagram account and remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

He wrote, "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom...Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become...Proud of u ansh... u inspire me to never give up @anshulakapoor."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Reacting to the post, Anshula commented, "I love you bhai." She also added a string of red heart emojis to her comment. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora, who could not attend the show, cheered for Anshula on social media.

Sharing a picture of Anshula from the event, Malaika wrote, "Way to go Anshula." Arjun and Anshula`s mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2012 after her battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (With inputs from ANI)

