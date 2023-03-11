Ranbir Kapoor thanks Karan Johar for his and Kareena Kapoor's 'bad reputation', says ‘I don’t have any self-respect’

Credit: Ranbir Kapoor fanpage/Instagram

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is back again with her new show What Women Want. In the promo, she can be seen having a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor (who is also his cousin), Kapil Sharma, Shefali Shah, Niharika NM and others.

In the clip, Ranbir can be seen talking about Koffee with Karan and saying thanks to Karan Johar for his and Kareena’s bad reputation. He also said that he has ‘no self-respect’ when it comes to apologising.

Meanwhile, on being asked if he is romantic, Kapil Sharma said, “I have two kids and I haven’t downloaded them.” He further added, “Twitter wali chidiya ne mere tote uda diye (Twitter really messed up my life).”

Earlier, In a recent conversation with News 18, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the boycott culture and said, “There were certain media members during that period who were really going with the propaganda of boycott Bollywood and Bollywood is this and that, drugs and all of that, so I was like listen to our job is to entertain you, if you don’t want to watch the film then don’t watch it, why are you starting a narrative of lies”

The actor continues to say, “It's not just the actors, there are so many people in the industry, why are you affecting their livelihood? If you don’t want to then don’t watch the film. So I found it really silly and stupid.”

Ranbir Kapoor became a dad last year in November. He and his wife-actor Alia Bhatt named their daughter Raha while sharing a picture of a Barcelona Jersey with their daughter’s name on it. The actor has been quite busy in the promotional activities for his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Bassi in prominent roles. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the very first time for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com.

