Ranbir Kapoor reveals daughter Raha’s first gift has an ‘8’ connection

Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar star Ranbir Kapoor who became a father on November 6, 2022, has frequently shared that his favorite number is 8, and now, the actor revealed in an interview that the first gift he gave to his daughter Raha Kapoor also has an ‘8’ connection.

While promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor, in a conversation with ETimes revealed the details of the first gift he gave to his daughter and said, “, "A sneaker. a really small sneaker. A Nike sneaker and a Barcelona jersey in her size with her name and the number 8."

When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the name of their daughter, even then they shared a picture of a Barcelona jersey with their daughter Raha’s name on it and the number 8.

Ranbir Kapoor told the significance of the number 8 earlier in an interview with Mashable India as he said, “Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor helmed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Moody has been released in the theatres. The rom-com also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Bassi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for his films like Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy, and more. The gangster drama will be released in theatres on 11 august. The film also stars Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. Other than this, he will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra 2.

