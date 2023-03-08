Search icon
‘You are a ‘dangerous’ father’: Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya responds to actor’s open letter, makes shocking claims

Aaliya has hit back at Nawazuddin through an open letter and the first line of her letter reads, “You were silent only in words, not actions.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

‘You are a ‘dangerous’ father’: Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya responds to actor’s open letter, makes shocking claims
Nawaz with Aaliya and his daughter

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has finally responded to an open letter which was shared by the actor on social media few days ago. In the open letter letter titled, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions,” Nawazuddin has replied to allegations levelled against him by Aaliya.

Now Aaliya has hit back at Nawazuddin through an open letter and the first line of her letter reads, “You were silent only in words, not actions.”

Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin of being an irresponsible father. She has claimed that the couple’s daughter was allegedly hugged inappropriately by Nawaz’s male manager on multiple occasions.

She wrote, “The fact is that as an irresponsible father, ‘you sent my minor daughter to another country with your male manager and made them stay in (one hotel unit) without my knowledge and consent. Your male manager , during this period, hugged my minor daughter multiple times in an inappropriate manner and all of this was done despite her expressed objections. You cannot deny that those acts were done by your manager when neither me nor you were around.(sic)”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Aaliya added, “You still claimed to trust him blindly and when, as a biological mother, I objected to what happened, you threw your weight around and threatened to take over us today.(sic)”

Aaliya also replied to Nawaz’s allegation of trespassing and said, “You did everything possible in your means to get me arrested and show me your power, but you could not succeed.(sic)”

In the five-page letter, Aaliya called Nawazuddin a ‘dangerous’ father.

