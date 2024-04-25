Meet actor who fell in love with neighbour at age 12, married childhood sweetheart, but dream marriage ended when...

The concept of ‘love at first sight’ may be fading fast in the dating app age but there are quite a few examples of this spark in literature. Even real life has thrown quite a few examples of these childhood romances. This one Bollywood actor had the near-perfect love story – falling in love at 12, marrying his childhood sweetheart, but alas, it fell apart.

The star who fell in love with his neighbour at 12

Before he became the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan was a star kid, son of famous actor-director Rakesh Roshan. In the 80s, when Rakesh Roshan was establishing himself as a filmmaker, Hrithik was friends with a number of fellow star kids. When he was 12, he was first introduced to Sussanne Khan, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, who had just moved next door to the Roshans. Hrithik later told his buddy Uday Chopra – son of filmmaker Yash Chopra – that he had fallen in love with Sussanne and wanted to marry her.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s love story

Hrithik did not immediately act upon his feelings but eventually, he and Sussanne did begin to date in their early 20s. By the time Hrithik entered the film industry with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at age 26, both the families knew of their relationship. The two tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2000. Their wedding was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008).

Theirs was considered Bollywood’s ultimate fairytale wedding – childhood sweethearts who married and raised two kids together. However, in December 2013, Hrithik and Sussanne separated, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in November 2014. However, the two have remained cordial and continue to co-parent their two sons. During the pandemic, they moved in together again to give their sons time, with Sussanne moving out again during the unlock phase.

