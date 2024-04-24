Outrage sparks over Pakistani YouTuber's vlog at sister's grave, video goes viral

Pakistani YouTuber Noor Rana faces backlash after sharing a video documenting her visit to her sister's grave.

A recent video posted by Pakistani YouTuber Noor Rana has sparked widespread controversy and condemnation online. The clip, which shows Rana vlogging her visit to her sister's grave, has left many viewers deeply unsettled, with some expressing outrage over the perceived insensitivity of the content.

In the video, which was shared just a few days ago, Rana announces her intention to visit her late sister's grave to her followers. She then proceeds to document her entire journey, from the morning preparations to her return home after paying respects at the grave site.

Since its upload, the video has garnered significant attention, quickly going viral across various social media platforms. However, the response from viewers has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing shock and disapproval at Rana's decision to record such a personal and sensitive moment and share it with a wide audience.

Numerous comments have flooded in, condemning Rana's actions and questioning the appropriateness of turning a deeply private and emotional experience into public content. Several users took to YouTube to voice their outrage, with one commenter writing, "Shame on you for making content on your sister's death," echoing sentiments shared by many others.

Another user emphasized the importance of education in understanding such matters, stating, "That is why education is really important. Shame on you." The sentiment was echoed by a third commenter who expressed disbelief at Rana's actions, saying, "Can't believe this type of people exist in our society."

The backlash continued with another user expressing their dismay, commenting, "Never thought people could take the death of their family members as content for vlogging. Shame on you." A fifth commenter even invoked apocalyptic imagery, declaring, "End is near! Shame on such people!"