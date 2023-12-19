Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

This actress had to face many struggles when directors used to shout at her and throw her out of films but she did not give up. She became stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she is an inspiration for many women and the first choice for filmmakers.

In today's Indian film industry, mostly those whose parents or relatives are actors become stars. However, this is not 100 percent true, because there are many stars in the industry who are self-made actors and their stardom is spread in the country and abroad. In this article, we are talking about one such Indian actress who is now making waves in Hollywood but there was a time when directors used to shout at her. Not only this, many times she was even removed from films but today she has become a Hollywood star.

The actress we are talking about here definitely does not need any introduction. She comes from a non-filmy background and has become a big star based on her talent and hard work. Even though she won the Miss World title in 2000, success did not come easy for her. The actress has always been vocal about her struggles and journey.

This actress had to face many struggles when directors used to shout at her and throw her out of films but she did not give up. She became stronger and learned from her mistakes. Now, she is an inspiration for many women and the first choice for filmmakers, showing the world that dreams can come true with hard work. The name of this actress is Priyanka Chopra.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra said, "I didn't know anything or anyone. Directors yelled at me, I was put in films, I was thrown out of films. The more you talk, the less you listen and the less you learn."

Priyanka Chopra said that after facing so many difficulties the only thing she did was increase her self-confidence. "I learned that what you do after failure is what makes you successful," Priyanka Chopra said. Priyanka Chopra also recently attended the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, where she joined actress Bhumi Pednekar for a master class session.

During her conversation, she shared an example where a male co-star tried to dominate the scene and the film. Priyanka stressed that she does not support such bullying behavior and chooses not to engage in it.

Priyanka Chopra said, "This happened to me...the shooting was stopped... it was a monologue...I won't tell you the name of the person if you can guess...it was a monologue by the actor. How he feels about me. But he didn't even decide to look at me. What they were saying was that I had to join their line, but I couldn't. So, I finally went to the filmmaker and told him, 'I admire the actor I'm working with, but this is difficult for me. I need my co-star to hear how I am saying my lines'."

Priyanka Chopra had earlier said that when she was in the US, she was harassed in school. Her journey has been an inspiration to many and she never let any obstacle come in her way. Today, the actress has everything she deserves and her net worth is now reportedly around Rs 620 crore.

The 41-year-old actress, whom directors used to remove from films and actors used to dominate, now enjoys a net worth of Rs 620 crore.

