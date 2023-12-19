Headlines

Bollywood

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

Meet actress who became famous for kissing hero, changed religion before marriage, faced many troubles, she is..



article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

In the 60s and 70s, Sonia Sahni's name was included in the list of famous actresses. She was active on the big screen from 1965 to 1999, but her life was full of ups and downs. Her first film was 'Johar-Mehmood in Goa' with actors I. S. Johar and Mehmood was released in the year 1965, in which she dominated the screen in the role of Rita. She became famous in the film world after her first film.

The real-life of actress Sonia Sahni, who was active in Bollywood for 34 years, was no less than her reel life. Sonia started ruling people's hearts with her very first film. There were many ups and downs in her real life also. Sonia, in the 1973 film 'Bobby', played the role of Mrs Sushma Nath, the mother of Rishi Kapoor

According to media reports, Sonia's family was Sikh, but after Partition, her parents changed their religion and adopted Christianity. Sonia's real name was Usha Sahni, but she changed her name after coming into films. Her family belonged to Pakistan. Sonia's father was from Lahore and mother from Peshawar and after Partition, the whole family came and settled in Kashmir, India.

When Sonia Sahni started her journey in the film world, any romantic scene between the actors and actresses was hidden with flowers. But, in her debut film, Sonia shot a kissing scene with IS Johar after which she grabbed headlines and came to be known as the "kissing girl". 

Sonia was last seen in the 1999 film 'Phool Aur Aag'. It is said that when her career was at its peak, Sonia fell in love with Shiva Palitana, who was the prince of the famous Palitana princely state during the British Raj. His full name was Shivendra Singh Goyal. If reports are to be believed, Sonia went against her family and married Shiv Palitana. Let us tell you, Shiv was already married and had a child before marrying Sonia.

After marrying Shiv Palitana, Sonia not only was an actress but also a queen. She was very happy in her life, but her husband died in 1990 and then her life became very turbulent. She had said in one of her interviews that her husband's departure was no less than a curse because after her husband's death, Shiv's family started hating her and then Sonia started spending time in a school for mentally challenged children.

READ | Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

