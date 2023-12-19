Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

Salman Khan is the sole owner of 50% of the property registered in the name of the Khan family. According to a report, Salman Khan's net worth is Rs 2000 crore.

The 'Khan-daan' of Bollywood i.e. Salim Khan's family has been active in the film industry for many years. Their journey in Bollywood, which started with Salim Khan, has now reached its third generation. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan is a famous writer in Bollywood from whose pen have come stories of many hit films. So, it is obvious that such a successful family in the industry would also enjoy an umteenth amount of wealth. Today, we will tell you about the total net worth of this family. You will be even more surprised to know that Salman Khan alone outweighs the total wealth of his two brothers.

Salman Khan is the sole owner of 50% of the property registered in the name of the Khan family. According to a report, Salman Khan's net worth is Rs 2000 crore. Reports state that if calculated accurately, Salman Khan's wealth would stand at Rs 2916 crore. According to this report, the combined net worth of the entire Khan family is Rs 5259 crore.

Apart from this, if we talk about other members of the Khan family, Salman Khan's two brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are far behind him in terms of net worth. According to the report, their net worth including the assets of both is Rs 900 crore. In this, Arbaaz Khan's net worth is Rs 500 crore and Sohail Khan's net worth is Rs 333 crore. In this matter, his father Salim Khan is also ahead of both of them. His net worth is Rs 1000 crore which will be divided equally between Salma Khan, Helen, and their children.

