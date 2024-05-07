India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, key battles to watch out for in Phase 3

All 26 constituencies in Gujarat are set for voting today. Meanwhile, the remaining 14 constituencies in Karnataka are also scheduled for polling

Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin today (May 7), which will encompass 95 constituencies spread across 12 states. All 26 constituencies in Gujarat are set for voting today. Meanwhile, the remaining 14 constituencies in Karnataka are also scheduled for polling on Tuesday. Key battles in Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections: Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah faces off against Congress's Sonal Patel in a BJP stronghold. Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Incumbent MP Dimple Yadav faces challenges from BJP's Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav. Baramati, Maharashtra: A family feud unfolds as Supriya Sule of NCP battles her cousin's wife, Sunetra Pawar. Shivamogga, Karnataka: BJP's BY Raghavendra takes on Congress's Geetha Shivarajkumar and independent candidate KS Eshwarappa. Berhampore, West Bengal: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury set to defend his turf against BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha and TMC's Yusuf Pathan. Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks to reclaim the seat from Congress's Bhanu Pratap Sharma. Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia, now with BJP, aims to regain his family's legacy against Congress's Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav. Key constituencies: Assam- Dhubri, Gauhati Bihar- Araria, Madhepura Chhattisgarh- Durg Bilaspur, Raipur Gujarat- Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh Kachchh, Gandhinagar, Vadodara Karnataka- Dharwad, Shimoga, Chikkodi, Belgaum Madhya Pradesh- Vidisha, Bhind, Guna Maharashtra- Baramati, Dharashiv, Solapur (SC), Raigad, Kolhapur Uttar Pradesh- Fatehpur Sikri, Mainpuri West Bengal- Jangipur, Murshidabad

