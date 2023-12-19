Headlines

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

9 motivational quotes by Prabhas

Teams that lost most finals in IPL history

Ahead of Salaar, 8 Indian blockbusters celebrating friendship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

After entering the industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi was seen in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003, and this film flopped badly at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood stars tried to make a mark in the industry, but could not succeed in their efforts. Such actors and actresses, despite working in many films, failed to make a place in the hearts of the audience. Today we are going to talk about an actress of the 2000s who struggled hard for 10 years to make a mark in the industry, but unfortunately, she could not taste success.

The actress we are talking about today is Tulip Joshi. She entered the world of acting in the year 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. This actress was seen with many stars in this film. Uday Chopra, younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, and actor Jimmy Shergill were seen opposite Tulip Joshi in the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' based on a love triangle.

The song ‘Sharara Sharara’ from this film became very popular among the audience. This song was filmed by Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty and was one of the most memorable projects of the actress's career. Now, if we talk about the film's lead actress Tulip Joshi, her acting in this film received mixed response from the audience and the film performed well at the box office.

After entering the industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi was seen in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003, and this film flopped badly at the box office. The actress got a big shock when 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' was declared a disaster. She recovered from the shock that her three films back-to-back proved to be disasters at the box office.

The series of flop films for the actress continued for years and not a single film of hers could get the tag of a hit at the box office. Apart from Hindi films, Tulip Joshi has worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Very few people are aware that Tulip Joshi became an actress by luck.

She was a friend of the ex-wife of Yash Chopra's elder son Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra's eyes fell on her at Aditya Chopra's wedding itself. On the advice of the film producer, Tulip decided to enter films and auditioned for 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra liked her at the very first try and signed her for the film.

Tulip Joshi was last seen in Salman Khan and Daisy Shah's film 'Jai Ho' in 2014, after which she distanced herself from the world of films. Tulip Joshi has been living a simple life away from the limelight for the last 9 years.

READ | Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of players, base price, sold, unsold status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE