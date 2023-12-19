India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

After entering the industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi was seen in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003, and this film flopped badly at the box office.

Many Bollywood stars tried to make a mark in the industry, but could not succeed in their efforts. Such actors and actresses, despite working in many films, failed to make a place in the hearts of the audience. Today we are going to talk about an actress of the 2000s who struggled hard for 10 years to make a mark in the industry, but unfortunately, she could not taste success.

The actress we are talking about today is Tulip Joshi. She entered the world of acting in the year 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. This actress was seen with many stars in this film. Uday Chopra, younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, and actor Jimmy Shergill were seen opposite Tulip Joshi in the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' based on a love triangle.

The song ‘Sharara Sharara’ from this film became very popular among the audience. This song was filmed by Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty and was one of the most memorable projects of the actress's career. Now, if we talk about the film's lead actress Tulip Joshi, her acting in this film received mixed response from the audience and the film performed well at the box office.

After entering the industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi was seen in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003, and this film flopped badly at the box office. The actress got a big shock when 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' was declared a disaster. She recovered from the shock that her three films back-to-back proved to be disasters at the box office.

The series of flop films for the actress continued for years and not a single film of hers could get the tag of a hit at the box office. Apart from Hindi films, Tulip Joshi has worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Very few people are aware that Tulip Joshi became an actress by luck.

She was a friend of the ex-wife of Yash Chopra's elder son Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra's eyes fell on her at Aditya Chopra's wedding itself. On the advice of the film producer, Tulip decided to enter films and auditioned for 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra liked her at the very first try and signed her for the film.

Tulip Joshi was last seen in Salman Khan and Daisy Shah's film 'Jai Ho' in 2014, after which she distanced herself from the world of films. Tulip Joshi has been living a simple life away from the limelight for the last 9 years.

READ | Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..