Bollywood

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today, but 34 years ago when Salman was doing his first lead hero film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', his lead actress in the film, Bhagyashree got three times higher fees than him. But, as soon as the first film proved to be a blockbuster, Bhagyashree distanced herself from films. Let us tell you the story behind this today. 

On December 29, 1989, when Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's first film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was released in theatres, the film became a hit at the box office as soon as it was released, and within no time the film became the biggest hit of the year 1989. 

After this film, the audience waited for the pairing of Salman and Bhagyashree for a long time to appear again on the silver screen, but this pair was not seen again, because at that time Bhagyashree had taken a big decision.

Let us tell you, Salman's fee in the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was much less than that of actress Bhagyashree. If media reports are to be believed, Salman Khan got lesser fees than Bhagyashree in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

In the year 1989, Bhagyashree's fee in the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' directed by Sooraj Barjatya was 3 times more than Salman's and the biggest thing was that this was Bhagyashree's first film. She made her debut in Bollywood with this film.

According to news reports, Bhagyashree had taken Rs 1 lakh as a fee for her first film, whereas at that time Salman Khan had received only around Rs 40000 for 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Today, Salman Khan charges crores for a film, because in these 34 years, he has become a box office hit machine. Let us tell you, the pairing of Salman and Bhagyashree in the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was much liked. Both of them became famous among the audiences overnight.

This film, which was made for approximately Rs 1 crore, was successful in earning approximately Rs 28 crore at the box office and proved to be a blockbuster in 1989. Now, talking about Bhagyashree, she got married as soon as her first film became a hit and then after doing a few films, she went away from the film world. 

Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dasani in 1990. She has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the 2019 film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', while his daughter Avantika Dassani started her acting career with the web series 'Mithya'.

