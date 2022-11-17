Kirti Kulhari reveals ex-husband Saahil Sehgal gave her confidence to do sex scenes, says 'he wasn't insecure'

Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

The web series Four More Shots Please! has featured Kirti Kulhari for three seasons. She recently revealed that the confidence and support her ex-husband Saahil Sehgal provided her with much aided her performance of sex scenes in the show.

The show, which was created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, includes Kirti as well as Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. In her role as a single mother and lawyer, Kirti is frequently torn between wanting her ex-husband to go and wanting to get back together. In Four More Shots Please, she also has a few intimate scenes.

Kirti told Indian Express, "I had gotten married in 2016 and I must say here that my ex-husband, Saahil, really supported me in this. He was not a guy who was insecure, who would be like, ‘No you can’t kiss on-screen or have an intimate scene’, which is quite rampant in our industry. I find it very regressive. He really gave me the confidence and support, to go and do what I needed for the character. I was very ready for it."

She added, "All four girls had very different ways to look at the sex scenes. Some were more apprehensive than others. For some, it didn’t matter. I was in a state where I was comfortable with it– I was going in with my eyes open. That was an empowering moment for me as an actor and a person."

Kirti announced her separation at the beginning of last year without delving into the specifics or the reasons. It was not an easy decision to part ways with someone, but "it is what it is," she wrote in her social media post announcing the split. Additionally, she stated that because it includes families, leaving a marriage is "more difficult" than starting a new relationship in an interview with Hindustan Times. In 2016, Kirti and Saahil were wed.