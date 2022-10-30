Four More Shots Please Season 3: Sayani Gupta opens up on criticism for 'normalising cheating'| EXCLUSIVE

Credit: Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Four More Shots Please Season 3, one of the most popular series starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Prateik Babbar, was recently released on Prime Video. However, the show which has a huge fan following received both positive and negative reviews.

Season 3 of Four More Shots Please, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, has been written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra. Netizens love Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) for their perfectly imperfect lives. After two successful seasons, the latest season of the hit Amazon Original Four More Shots Please released on October 21.

However, this time, a section of people criticised the makers for ‘normalising cheating’. For the unversed, Damini (played by Sayani) cheats on her partner Jeh (played by Prateik Babbar) in the show. While speaking to DNA, Sayani talked about the criticism that her character received.

Sayani stated, “I don’t think it’s trolling at all, it’s not normalising cheating also but there are choices that your character makes because it’s fiction and sometimes you have to agree with those choices as the actor playing the character, and sometimes you don’t. In season 3, most of the choices that Damini was making, I didn't agree with them. I have never cheated in my life but I can’t expect my characters to be the same as me. Also, as an actor when you play, you can’t be judgemental of the character you play or any character for that matter because you have to emphasise with all the grace and all the choices you are making. And the writers and makers created Damini a certain way. In season 3, I don’t agree with a lot of them (choices). More than what the audience is reacting it, I have reacted like that while not just watching the show but also when I was doing it and when I read the script.”

She added, “but I am only an actor, I don’t think anyone is normalising cheating but it’s also a reflection of what really happens. There are characters, there are people like that in the world who make choices that are foolish sometimes, that are selfish and stupid. And there are certain things that make us humans at the end of the day.”

Maanvi added, “it’s become problematic when we start glorifying it. I don’t think at any point of the show while making the show, cheeating was glorified. As long as you are telling a story, as long as we are talking about a certain issue bad-ugly or whatever, it’s fine. Damini is messed up character and we are saying that. Because of her messed up character, she ends up cheating on a great guy like Jeh.”