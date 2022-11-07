Four More Shots Please 3 director Joyeeta, writers Devika-Ishita open up on male-dominant industry | Exclusive

Credit: Devika-Ishita-Joyeeta/Instagram

The makers of one of the most popular shows Four More Shots Please recently released the third season of the series starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Prateik Babbar, on Prime Video.

The show, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, has been written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra and has been making headlines ever since its first season was released in 2019. After two successful seasons, the latest season of the hit Amazon Original Four More Shots Please released on October 21. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Joyeeta, Devika and Ishita talked about various topics including criticisms, comparisons, the male-dominant industry and much more.

On being asked if they ever felt like giving up on their dreams because of society, Ishita replied, “I never felt demotivated but yes, I recently became a mother, so I just realised how much harder it is to for us as women to get back to work. But have to work two times, three times, or four times harder. It is actually about motivating yourself to show up and do what you love and give time to yourself. A lot of women across possibly go through.”

Devika added, “When I came out into working life and became a screenwriter, yes! There was a lot of misogyny and chauvinism. In your younger days, you feel like Oh my God! Where I have come, the world is changed. But as we get older, we are more confident and this is why we chose to make a show like Four More Shots Please to show women that you are not alone. All women are going through this.”

On being asked about their experiences when they entered in the male-dominant industry, Joyeeta stated, “I have never been bothered by the people around me. It is a plus point minus point because sometimes I am oblivious. But I am very clear about what I wanna do, I am very clear about what I wanna say so I think that kind of clarity we need. As Devika said ‘we are from families where our parents thought I should something different from what a guy should do. I started working at 18 and I was always in this industry. Back then, most directors were men and I didn’t think why a woman is not a director. I just felt a woman doesn’t want to be a director perhaps. And that’s the way I thought and obviously, when you grow older, you realise there are lots of obstacles and it’s harder in a room full of men. Sometimes, it is harder for a woman to speak up. You start to question yourself, you start to think. But having said that, I think if you have clarity and if you want to do a certain set of things, you have to have that confidence from the inside. You have to dig really deep and find it and then you will find yourself achieving what you want to achieve.”

She further said, “One thing that is amazing is today women have found ways to be on top. When you have women on the top, you are opening the doors for younger women to also sort of an idol to look up to.”