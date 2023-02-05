Shraddha Kapoor mesmerises fans with her looks, interacts with fans in comment box

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the hottest Bollywood actresses in India, she never fails to mesmerise her fans with her looks.
Shraddha Kapoor aka Jhoothi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The star has grabbed all the attention with her hot looks in the Tere Pyaar Mein song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she seems to be fully drenched in her character of Jhoothi from the film.
While everyone just can’t resist their excitement to watch the actress playing a Jhoothi in the film, this Sunday morning, Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans with pretty pictures.
Taking to her social media, on Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor posted pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram with a caption that confused many of her followers, she wrote jokingly, “It’s Monday! Let’s slay today."
After Shraddha dropped her photos, the fun and witty conversation between her being a Jhoothi and her fans started in the comment section.
For the unversed, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
Shraddha was seen fully in her character with her comments, it led to a fun conversation with her fans. Many of her followers flooded the comments with compliments. One user wrote, "Uff ye Adaa." Another commented, "Cuteness overload." Some even dropped heart and fire emoticons.