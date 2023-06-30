Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan completes secret task, replaces Jad Hadid as new captain

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan in Bigg Boss OTT 2/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen intense drama and interesting conversations among its exciting set of contestants in the first two weeks. The reality show, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, is surprising the audiences with multiple twists and turns in its second week.

After the mid-week eviction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, now another unexpected twist has the contestants and viewers baffled. Jad Hadid, who is getting popular among the girls inside the house, has been fired from his captaincy by the Bigg Boss as housemates were breaking multiple rules under his leadership.

Abhishek Malhan, who runs the popular YouTube channel Fukra Insaan with a massive subscriber base of over 6 million people, was given a secret task in which he had to report whenever a rule is broken in front of the camera. However, no other housemate should get to know about the same.

As he successfully completed his task, Abhishek has been made the new captain of the house. He has won the hearts of the audiences with his strong and witty personality inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 season within such a short span of time. His fans have been celebrating this change in the captaincy saying that finally "the most deserving person" has become the captain.

BiggBoss gave secret task to Abhishek to become new captain by replacing jad and Abhishek completed it and BECOME new captain of House. Truly Deserving Captain #AbhishekMalhan #FukraArmy #FukraInsaan #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/ChiEoXQ7Bs — (@FukraInsaanTM) June 29, 2023

Apart from Jad and Abhishek, the other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema.



