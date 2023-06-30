Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan completes secret task, replaces Jad Hadid as new captain

Abhishek Malhan, who runs the popular YouTube channel Fukra Insaan, is the new captain in the Bigg Boss house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan completes secret task, replaces Jad Hadid as new captain
Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan in Bigg Boss OTT 2/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen intense drama and interesting conversations among its exciting set of contestants in the first two weeks. The reality show, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, is surprising the audiences with multiple twists and turns in its second week.

After the mid-week eviction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, now another unexpected twist has the contestants and viewers baffled. Jad Hadid, who is getting popular among the girls inside the house, has been fired from his captaincy by the Bigg Boss as housemates were breaking multiple rules under his leadership.

Abhishek Malhan, who runs the popular YouTube channel Fukra Insaan with a massive subscriber base of over 6 million people, was given a secret task in which he had to report whenever a rule is broken in front of the camera. However, no other housemate should get to know about the same.

As he successfully completed his task, Abhishek has been made the new captain of the house. He has won the hearts of the audiences with his strong and witty personality inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 season within such a short span of time. His fans have been celebrating this change in the captaincy saying that finally "the most deserving person" has become the captain.

Apart from Jad and Abhishek, the other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema.

READ | BB OTT 2: Jad Hadid mercilessly trolled for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser' following their kiss on show

 

Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
First-image
Dune Part Two trailer: Paul Atreides aka Timothée Chalamet unites with Chani aka Zendaya, seeks revenge for family
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
