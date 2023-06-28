'Ek star dusre star ko...': Aaliya Siddiqui on Salman Khan being biased against her on Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive

Still of Aaliya Siddiqui and Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aaliya Siddiqui was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Tuesday due to a mid-week surprise eviction. Aaliya was voted-out by her housemates, and her stint in the house ended within 12 days. In the season's first Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan slammed Aaliya for discussing her troubled past, and her broken marriage with the housemates. Salman remarked that Aaliya was trying to broadcast her agenda, and it was not allowed in the house.

After getting evicted, Aaliya interacted with DNA and shared her views about Salman's behaviour. For the unversed, Salman and Aaliya's ex-husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are close associates and co-stars. Salman and Nawazuddin have worked in films such as Kick (2014) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). When Aaliya was asked if she was targeted for discussing her life in the house, Aaliya said, "Maine apne baare mein baat kar li, par uss baat ko le ke mujhe target karna, yeh mujhe samaj nahi aaya (Yes, I shared my past in the house, but, I didn't understand why I was targeted for that). Everyone was discussing their personal life. Why was I targeted?"

Aaliya even shared her views on Salman's comment about her during Weekend Ka Vaar and asserted that Khan was biased towards her, as he supported Nawazuddin. When asked if Salman was biased, she said, "100%," and continued, "Salman unhi ka saath denge jo unke ird-gird hai. Ek star, dusre star ko hi support karenge (Salman will support who's close to him. A star will support another star)."

Aaliya is now waiting for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, and she shared her reason. "Ab next weekend pe main dekhna pasand karungi ki jo Pooja (Bhatt) ne kaha ki 'main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon' (Pooja boasts that 'she's the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt), I want to see how Salman will react to this. I have also spoken about the outside world and even she has. So I want to see how fair the game is." At last when Aaliya was asked that is the show, really favours public opinion. Is this season truly 'Janta Ka Bigg Boss', Aaliya denied it and added, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki yeh janta ka Bigg Boss hai." Indicating favouritism in the show, she further added, "Woh toh hai hi...Jaani jaati hai industry issi cheez se (that is there, and the industry is infamously popular for that)." Bigg Boss OTT is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.