BB OTT 2: Salman Khan grills Akanksha Puri for her 'false' narrative, schools Aaliya for discussing failed marriage

Stills of Akanksha Puri and Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took place on Saturday, and as expected, the host Salman Khan dropped some harsh, brutal truth bombs on contestants such as Abhihsek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui. The episode started with actor Maniesh Paul promoting his newly-released series Rafuchakkar with the housemates.

Maniesh conducted a task where housemates have to give quirky movie titles to other contestants. Later, Maniesh joined Salman Khan on the stage, and the host himself played the same task as the contestants. Salman advised Abhishek that he made a striking entry into the house, but he is now looking suppressed and confused. Khan asked Malhan to bring back the zeal, with which he made his entry in the show. Then, Salman moved to Akanksha Puri.

At first, he asked her to sit on a special seat, kaanto wali kursi, and then he schooled her for setting a false narrative against Bebika Dhruve. Salman asked Puri why she was consistently shaming Bebika, calling her dangerous, questioning her sanity, and mental health, and suggesting a medical check-up for her. The host slammed Akanksha for spreading lies about Bebika and supported the latter. Khan told Puri, "Aapki yeh chugliyaan lagane ki, aur yeh false narrative set karni ki aadat ghar ke andar bhi hai, aur bahar bhi hai. Aur unnecessary jhoota narrative dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. If you think that Bebika will hurt you, then you are wrong."

Watch Salman Khan schooling Akanksha Puri

Then, Salman called out Aaliya Siddiqui for being a crybaby and discussing her past relationship and failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui before the housemates. Salman frankly told Aaliya that the makers and the viewers aren't interested in knowing her issues. He said, "Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho... ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad-pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version ko dikhaye. Woh jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka, chacha ka, iska-uska...idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka."

The Weekend Ka Vaar will continue on Sunday, and one of the four nominated contestants- Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev, will be eliminated from the house.