Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells 'get lost' at Palak Purswani, actress threatens to expose him

Exes Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani got into a bitter discussion that turn into an ugly verbal argument, leaving other housemates shocked.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Ex-couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are trying hard to be cordial in the house, but they do get into ugly arguments, and recall each other's mistakes during their relationship. Recently, Palak and Avinash were having a discussion over the nominations with Pooja Bhatt. 

Palak and Avinash were having a discussion related to nominations in the garden area. Palak told Avinash that she is unclear about his reason behind nominating the housemates for eviction. Avinash took it as an offence, and he replied back, "Tumse baat karne ka koi matlab hi nahi (There is no point in talking to you)." Palak snapped back at him, "Look at this attitude man!" Avinash yelled at Palak saying, "Mere se na koi sawaal mat puchna aaj ke baad (Don't ask me questions)." He further continued, "Shuru tumne kiya tha, khatam mein karunga (You have started, I will finish it), and loudly shout "Get lost" to Palak. The actress broke down, but she controlled herself. While walking away from the garden area, Palak threatened to expose him, "Sab nikalugi na cheezein bahar, tab pata chalega (You will realise when I will expose you)." 

For the unversed, Palak and Avinash dated for many years, and they had roka ceremony. However, their relationship ended on a bad note. Recently, Palak's friend, Simran Budharup, claimed that Avinash cheated on Palak. On the Instagram story, Simran shared a clip from the show, and wrote, "What a liar! Avinash didn't fall out of love, he outrightly cheated my friend Palak Purswani when they were engaged. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing, but a #JhootaNo1." 

Before Palak went inside the house, she spoke to DNA and mentioned expecting a closure from Avinash in the house. Palak said, "We ended on a very bad note. Mujhe aur meri family ko clousre mila hi nahi hai iss relationship se. I am considering Bigg Boss as the platform where I will find closure from him, where he apologises...which he hasn't done yet." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. 

