Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev is 'jhoota No 1', Palak Purswani's friend claims actress' ex-beau 'shamelessly cheated'

Palak Purswani's friend openly called Avinash Sachdev a liar and stated that the actor was not out of love for Palak, but he shamelessly cheated on her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Still of Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani

Ex-couple Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani are currently facing their biggest challenge inside the Bigg Boss house- facing each other. Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, Palak and Avinash were dating, and they were even engaged. However, their relationship ended on a bad note, and it was reported that Avinash had cheated on Palak. 

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avniash was spotted giving his clarification and stating that he has been misunderstood, and people misinterpret media reports. Avinash and Jiya Shankar were having a conversation about the same, and Sachdev said that he was out of love for Palak, and thus they broke up. He defended that when they have broken up, and he has moved on, how does it count as cheating? Jiya also agreed with him and said that if he has moved on with someone else after their break up, then that's not cheating. However, actress Simran Budharup has called Avinash's clarification a blatant lie. Simran and Palak are friends, and as per the former's claim, she is close to Purswani. 

Simran shared a clip from the show on her Instagram and called Avinash a liar. On the Instagram story, Simran shared the clip, and wrote, "What a liar! Avinash didn't fall out of love, he outrightly cheated my friend Palak Purswani when they were engaged. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing, but a #JhootaNo1." 

Here's Simran story

Palak

Before Palak went inside the house, she spoke to DNA and mentioned expecting a closure from Avinash in the house. Palak said, "We ended on a very bad note. Mujhe aur meri family ko clousre mila hi nahi hai iss relationship se. I am considering Bigg Boss as the platform where I will find closure from him, where he apologises...which he hasn't done yet." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. 

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

