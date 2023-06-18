Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani expects apology from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev, says 'meri family ko...' | Exclusive

Stills of Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev

Television actress Palak Purswani is excited to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. The much-awaited digital reality show is Palak's first stint with reality shows, and her journey wouldn't be that easy, as she will be accompanied by her ex-beau Avinash Sachdev.

Avinash is among the contestant at Bigg Boss, and he shares an ugly history with Palak. The two actors have dated each other for years, and they had a roka ceremony. However, their relationship ended on a bad note, and they will face each other at Bigg Boss OTT. Before going inside the house, Palak spoke to DNA exclusively and shared her views about facing Avinash after 1.5 years. "For me, he will be just another contestant...a competitor," Palak said. The actress agreed that facing him is a challenge in itself, and his presence will be a trigger point for her. But she is prepared to play her best game. "Staying under the same roof, putting your ex-boyfriend, with whom your relationship didn't end well, will be the most challenging thing for me in the house. The game isn't challenging more than him, but I will not let anyone come between me and my game."

Palak even added that she will not allow him to hamper her game. As Bigg Boss is a game of manipulation, Palak shared what will she do if Avinash tried to outsmart her. "If he tries to rub me on the wrong nerve, I will bloody give him back. He will have a hard time with me." Will Palak consider reconciling with Avinash in the game? The actress said, "I don't know about that, because we ended on a very bad note. Mujhe aur meri family ko clousre mila hi nahi hai iss relationship se. I am considering Bigg Boss as the platform where I will find closure from him, where he apologises...which he hasn't done yet."

Before concluding Palak said, "I have evolved, he has evolved. We have moved on. So if he gives me closure and apologises, we might get cordial." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.